Ravens' Brandon Carr preparing for another test in Colts' 'big-play guy' T.Y. Hilton

Brandon Carr has never faced T.Y. Hilton before. But the Ravens cornerback does not need much of a primer on the danger the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver poses when their respective teams meet Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Fast. Big-play guy. Run-after-catch guy, vertical-threat guy,” Carr said after Tuesday’s practice. “He can do it all. So we have to make sure we communicate where he is at all times.”

Despite a 5-foot-9, 178-pound frame, Hilton has 150 or more receiving yards in three games this season, trailing only the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown, who has five. Since being selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, Hilton has 27 100-yard outings, which ranks third in franchise history behind Marvin Harrison (59) and Reggie Wayne (43).

But since a 175-yard, two-touchdown performance Nov. 5 in a 20-14 win at the Houston Texans, Hilton, whose nickname is “The Ghost,” has been quiet. He has not topped 51 yards in any of his past five starts and has scored only one touchdown over that span.

Still, Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees is wary of Hilton.

“Hilton is one of the best receivers in the league — has been for a while and still is,” Pees said before Wednesday afternoon’s practice. “Still a dynamic receiver, go-to guy, line him up everywhere, use him in all different ways.”

Carr, who was beaten for eight catches for 141 yards by Brown in a 39-38 loss on Dec. 10, rebounded in Sunday’s 27-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He made his fourth interception of the season — tying a career high set in 2011 — and helped limit Cleveland to 136 passing yards and eight first downs through the air.

Carr took his most recent performance in stride.

“I have been playing a long time, and you can’t get them all,” he said. “You have those days in the office where you have a bad day, a bad game. The biggest thing — like [outside linebacker Terrell] Suggs talked about — it is how you respond. Have a great week, but ultimately come to the game and just let it all go. Have that confidence again. It is just another game, another opponent. Last week is last week, and you just have to go get ready for this week. Nobody cares about what happened last week. It is all about the task at hand. I had to respond well, and I had to respond and play 60 minutes, and we came up with the win.”

