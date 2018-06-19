Ravens training camp passes all claimed within hours, team announces

Passes to attend Ravens training camp this summer have been claimed for the 15 sessions open to the public, the team announced Tuesday.

The practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills will mark the return of fans after construction and parking renovations limited access last summer.

The Ravens can now host nearly 2,000 fans a day to see the open practices. This year’s capacity is far more than the 200 fans they could host when they moved training camp practices to Owings Mills in 2012, the team said in a release.

An online reservation system used by the Ravens was on a first-come, first-serve basis and the digital parking passes were claimed within hours of becoming available Monday. The pass admits one car’s worth of people to a practice.

“We were thrilled to see the overwhelming response from our fans yesterday,” Ravens vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a release. “There is a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s training camp and team, and we look forward to creating a special experience for fans when they visit practice in Owings Mills.”

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be July 19. The final date for fans to attend is Aug. 14.