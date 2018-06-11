Ravens to open training camp on July 19 with fans able to attend this year

The Ravens will begin training camp one week earlier this year — July 19 — because of an extra preseason game. There will be 15 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

Because of construction last year, the Ravens could only accommodate a limited number of fans. This year, they will have the ability to host nearly 2,000 fans a day.

Beginning next Monday at 11 a.m., anyone interested can visit the team’s website or mobile app to get a parking pass for one of the practices.

The online reservation for a parking pass is on a first-come, first-served basis. It will allow one car’s worth of people to attend the practice requested. There is no longer a lottery system for parking, but there are limited number of parking spots each day.

“Training camp is back, and we’re excited to have Ravens fans return to practice,” team president Dick Cass said in a news release. “Each year, we’ve made a commitment to enhance training camp and provide a first-rate experience for fans in Owings Mills. We look forward to welcoming them back in bigger numbers this summer.”

The Ravens will also hold a free and open workout at M&T Bank Stadium on July 21. It will have fireworks after.

With Ray Lewis’ induction in the Hall of Fame this year, the Ravens will play the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 2. They will also host the Los Angeles Rams for two open practices on Aug. 6 and 7 before their preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 9.

The final date for attending training camp is Aug. 14.