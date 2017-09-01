Ravens acquire offensive guard/center Tony Bergstrom from Cardinals for conditional draft pick

The Ravens added a veteran offensive guard/center option to their roster mix today, acquiring Tony Bergstrom from the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2018 7th-round pick.

With the acquisition of Bergstrom, the Ravens released veteran center Jeremy Zuttah, who they had just recently re-signed. Zuttah had been the Ravens’ starting center the previous three seasons, but they traded him to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason. When the 49ers released Zuttah, the Ravens brought him back, but his second stay with the team was short lived.

Bergstrom, 31, has made four career starts in four NFL seasons. The Ravens are his fourth team in that span as he’s been with the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and the Cardinals.

The Ravens have been looking for depth along the interior of their offensive line after John Urschel’s surprising retirement and season-ending injuries to Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Nico Siragusa (knee).

Ryan Jensen is currently penciled in as the starting center with James Hurst as the likely starter at left guard.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun