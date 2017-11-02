Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Titans game in Tennessee

Staff picks for Sunday’s Ravens-Titans game in Nashville:

Jen Badie

Ravens 24, Titans 20

It’s hard to say how much Joe Flacco is going to be affected by last week’s shot to the head. And the Ravens’ rush defense (near the bottom of the league) will be tested by a team that likes to run. But Alex Collins is coming off a 100-yard game, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has as many interceptions as touchdowns and the Ravens have had their share of timely takeaways.

Edward Lee

Titans 21, Ravens 16

As uplifting as the rout of the Miami Dolphins was, Tennessee is much more balanced on offense and defense. And if Joe Flacco (concussion) is out, the offense is going to be in for a long day.

Mike Preston

Titans 21, Ravens 17

The key to this game is how the Ravens handle Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. He is fully healthy now after the team's bye last weekend. Before that, he played two games with an injured hamstring. He is the type of quarterback who can give the Ravens trouble. He is athletic, can make plays with his legs and is accurate on short passes. The Ravens have to contain him inside as well as outside the pocket, and they might be able to knock down several passes at the line of scrimmage. That's a tall order for a front seven that has struggled at times this season.

Peter Schmuck

Titans 20, Ravens 16

It's one thing to beat the Dolphins without most of your offensive skills players, but the Titans are a decent team that still has its front-line quarterback, though Marcus Mariota has been playing with a sore hamstring. Whether Joe Flacco comes back to play or not, the Titans win at home.

Childs Walker

Titans 23, Ravens 20

Marcus Mariota hasn’t broken out this year, but he’s the type of mobile, accurate quarterback who gives the Ravens trouble. The Titans should be primed for a solid performance, playing at home and coming off a bye week.

Jeff Zrebiec

Titans 23, Ravens 13

Marcus Mariota is healthy again and the Titans are coming off a bye. The Ravens have proved too often this year that momentum can be fleeting, so it's tough to count on them on the road against a talented team.