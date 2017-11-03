Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

Even with Joe Flacco back, Ravens slight underdogs in Week 9 matchup vs. Titans

Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Ravens waited until Wednesday to learn whether Joe Flacco would play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Most Las Vegas sports books were in wait-and-see mode, too.

With the Ravens’ quarterback clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol after being knocked out of a win over the Miami Dolphins last week, betting lines for the team’s Week 9 game finally were posted, some as late as Thursday. As of Friday morning, the Titans (4-3) were 3½-point favorites at home.

The initial line has come down as much as a point at some sportsbooks, with some bettors perhaps encouraged by Flacco’s declaration that he’s “ready to go” after one of his most encouraging performances of the season.

The teams' head-to-head history is evenly matched, with the Ravens (4-4) leading the all-time series 11-10 and the teams trading victories in their past six meetings. The Ravens last played in Nashville in 2011, losing to Matt Hasselbeck's Titans, 26-13.

The over-under for the game is 43½ points.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
64°