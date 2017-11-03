Even with Joe Flacco back, Ravens slight underdogs in Week 9 matchup vs. Titans

The Ravens waited until Wednesday to learn whether Joe Flacco would play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Most Las Vegas sports books were in wait-and-see mode, too.

With the Ravens’ quarterback clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol after being knocked out of a win over the Miami Dolphins last week, betting lines for the team’s Week 9 game finally were posted, some as late as Thursday. As of Friday morning, the Titans (4-3) were 3½-point favorites at home.

The initial line has come down as much as a point at some sportsbooks, with some bettors perhaps encouraged by Flacco’s declaration that he’s “ready to go” after one of his most encouraging performances of the season.

The teams' head-to-head history is evenly matched, with the Ravens (4-4) leading the all-time series 11-10 and the teams trading victories in their past six meetings. The Ravens last played in Nashville in 2011, losing to Matt Hasselbeck's Titans, 26-13.

The over-under for the game is 43½ points.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer