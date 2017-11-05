Instant analysis from the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Titans

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: This should sound familiar by now, but the Ravens didn't really give themselves a chance because of their inept offense. They are can't consistently make plays down the field and they don't take care of the football enough to overcome mistakes of any significance. And when the running game is getting bottled up, they are incapable of consistently maintaining drives and controlling a game. The defense isn't blameless for as well as it played, it put up little resistance after Joe Flacco hit Buck Allen for a touchdown pass to cut the lead the Titans lead to 16-13 with about nine minutes remaining in third quarter. The Ravens badly need this bye week, but I'm not sure it's enough time to fix their bad offense.

The 4-4 Ravens head to Nashville to face the 4-3 Tennessee Titans today at Nissan Stadium. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is active today just 10 days after entering the concussion protocol against the Miami Dolphins.

Childs Walker, reporter: These Ravens don’t have much margin for error. We saw that again after a ridiculous sequence that began with Tyus Bowser’s special teams penalty and ended with the Titans holding a 10-point lead going into halftime. The Ravens haven’t overcome such a deficit all season and they didn’t on Sunday. They tried to get Breshad Perriman going in the first half, but as we’ve seen all too many times, he couldn’t convert targets into big plays. The defense played well overall but couldn’t deal with Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker. Coming out of the bye week, the Ravens will face a string of wounded, beatable opponents. But their 4-5 record is an accurate representation of an uneven team. They’ll need to go 6-1 or 5-2 at worst, and that’s a big ask.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: The Ravens’ defense kept the game within reach in the second half, and when the offense finally scored to cut it to 16-13, the defense had a big letdown. Totally deflating. But the game was lost in the first half with mistake after mistake by the Ravens. There are a lot of bad NFL teams bunched around the .500 mark and the Ravens are right there at 4-5. I don’t see how they turn this around after the bye week.