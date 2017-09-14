Tim Williams is second Ravens player to miss practice this week because of illness

For the second consecutive day, a Ravens player missed practice. This time, it was rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams who sat out Thursday afternoon’s session.

The absence of Williams, the organization’s second of two third-round choices in April’s NFL draft, came on the heels of starting strong safety Eric Weddle not practicing Wednesday because of sickness. But Weddle participated fully Thursday and appears poised to play in Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Cornerbacks Sheldon Price (concussion) and Jaylen Hill (hamstring), a rookie, and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (left knee and ankle) did not practice for the second straight day. Coach John Harbaugh has already said Smith is unlikely to play Sunday but could return for the next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Browns welcomed back a pair of starting offensive linemen. Left tackle Joe Thomas is listed on the injury report with a knee ailment, but reports out of Cleveland stated that Thomas was given Wednesday off. He participated fully Thursday.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (right thumb) was upgraded from no participation Wednesday to limited participation Thursday.

Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, the first overall pick in April’s NFL draft, was held out for the second consecutive day and is expected to miss Sunday’s game because of a high right ankle sprain.

Starting defensive tackle Danny Shelton (knee) was upgraded from limited to full participation. A pair of offensive starters in wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee) and tight end Randall Telfer (knee) practiced fully for the second straight day.

