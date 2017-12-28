Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

Bengals return tickets for Sunday's game against the Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have returned 200 tickets from their allotment for Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m.

The extra tickets can be purchased at www.Baltimoreravens.com/tickets or by calling 410-261-RAVE (7283).

This is the second straight game the Ravens’ opponent has returned tickets from their allotment.

If the Ravens beat the Bengals, they will earn a wild-card spot in the NFL playoffs. If they lose, they have to hope the Bills or Titans also lose.

The game was originally set to begin at 1 p.m., but the NFL on Monday moved all games with playoff implications in the AFC to 4:25 p.m.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
18°