Bengals return tickets for Sunday's game against the Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have returned 200 tickets from their allotment for Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m.

The extra tickets can be purchased at www.Baltimoreravens.com/tickets or by calling 410-261-RAVE (7283).

This is the second straight game the Ravens’ opponent has returned tickets from their allotment.

If the Ravens beat the Bengals, they will earn a wild-card spot in the NFL playoffs. If they lose, they have to hope the Bills or Titans also lose.

The game was originally set to begin at 1 p.m., but the NFL on Monday moved all games with playoff implications in the AFC to 4:25 p.m.