Three key stats as Ravens face Bengals

The Ravens' 19-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 27 ended a five-game losing streak against their AFC North rival. But the Ravens have not fared well in Cincinnati. The Bengals have won 13 of 20 meetings against the Ravens on their home field, including four straight at Paul Brown Stadium. The series has been hotly contested with seven of the past eight games decided by eight points or fewer.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday's 1 p.m. game in Cincinnati, the season finale for both sides.

15: Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap has broken up 15 passes this season, which is seven more than any other defensive lineman in the NFL. Dunlap broke up two passes and registered one sack in the first meeting with the Ravens.

18: The Ravens lead the league with 18 interceptions, including four each from inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and strong safety Eric Weddle. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has been picked off only eight times, which is the seventh-lowest total among quarterbacks who have started every game for their respective teams thus far.

40: On the flipside, Dalton has been sacked 40 times, which is tied with the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson for the second-highest mark in the league. Only the Buffalo Bills' Tyrod Taylor has been sacked more often, getting taken down 42 times.

