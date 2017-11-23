Staff picks for Monday night’s Ravens-Texans game at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jen Badie

Ravens 17, Texans 13

This shapes up to be a defensive battle with the No. 7 rush defense (Texans) and the No. 2 pass defense (Ravens). But the Ravens are facing another in a parade of backup QBs in Tom Savage, who is likely to cough up at least one to a team with the most interceptions in the league at 16.

Edward Lee

Ravens 24, Texans 14

The Texans have one of the top young wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins, but that’s about it. The Ravens defense will spend a lot of energy containing Hopkins, and the offense should do enough to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about several of his teammates and about playing Monday night football. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about several of his teammates and about playing Monday night football. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon talks about being named AFC defensive player of the week. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon talks about being named AFC defensive player of the week. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

Mike Preston

Ravens 20, Texans 13

For the second straight week the Ravens are playing a team that has been torn apart by injuries. They will take advantage again. Texans quarterback Tom Savage will struggle with the Ravens’ different defensive looks on passing situations and commit several turnovers, which the Ravens will turn into field goals.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 20, Texans 13

The Ravens finally have it all going for them. They're rested, reasonably healthy and coming off a big win at Lambeau Field. If they don't beat the banged-up Texans, there will be no excuse.

Childs Walker

Ravens 27, Texans 17

We saw what the Ravens could do against an overmatched quarterback in Green Bay. Expect to see them repeat the formula at home against Tom Savage.

Jeff Zrebiec

Ravens 20, Texans 17

Tom Savage should provide a little more of a challenge and at least get the ball out quicker than Brett Hundley did last week. However, after waiting so long for a Monday night home game, the Ravens are primed to take care of a banged-up guest.