Ravens favored by a touchdown in Monday night battle vs. Texans

The Ravens are favored by a touchdown ahead of their important “Monday Night Football” game against the Houston Texans, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The Texans (4-6), who started the season with wins in three of their first seven games, have dropped two of their past three since rookie Deshaun Watson’s season-ending knee injury. With backup quarterback Tom Savage stepping up, Houston defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 31-21, on Sunday.

The Ravens (5-5) have thrived at home against the Texans historically. Houston is 2-7 all time against the Ravens and is winless in four games in Baltimore. Even more daunting is the Ravens’ record at M&T Bank Stadium in night games like Monday’s. According to CBS Sports, the Ravens are 9-0 in home prime-time games and 7-2 against the spread since 2011.

The over-under for the game is 38 points.

