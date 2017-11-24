'When the ball is in the air, that’s our ball': Effort fuels Ravens' drive for interceptions

In 2011, Brandon Carr was a member of a Kansas City Chiefs team that finished tied for sixth in the NFL in interceptions with 20. Three years later, the cornerback helped the Dallas Cowboys tie for seventh in the league with 18.

Now that he’s part of a Ravens defense that leads the NFL with 16 picks, Carr said he can point to one quality in common.

“The biggest thing for interceptions is the effort,” he said. “When you’ve got guys getting to the ball, good things happen. That’s the old saying. So interceptions are a lot of guys flying to the ball when the ball is in the air, and good things happen for us.”

Interceptions have been abundant this season for the Ravens (5-5), who welcome the Houston Texans (4-6) to M&T Bank Stadium on Monday night. Not only do the Ravens have a two-interception lead over the runner-up Jacksonville Jaguars, they also have returned two for touchdowns. The defense is on pace for 26 interceptions this year and has an outside chance at the franchise record of 28, set in 2006.

The secondary has transitioned smoothly from Leslie Frazier, who coached the unit last season before leaving for the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator job, to Chris Hewitt, who has been with the team since 2014.

“Chris Hewitt has done a great job with those guys,” coach John Harbaugh said recently. “The system is built really well in terms of the way we run our coverages, but really, it is the guys back there playing. Eric [Weddle] and Tony [Jefferson] are doing a great job of disguising, and our corners are making plays in tight coverage. We have had some batted balls. We have disrupted with our pass rush. Those are the things that generally lead to interceptions, and I just think our guys deserve all the credit for it.”

The Ravens led the league in interceptions last season (18), but two years ago, they ranked dead last with a franchise-worst six, spurring the front office to make some changes.

Weddle, the ball-hawking free safety, was lured away from the San Diego Chargers, and cornerback Tavon Young was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. This past offseason, the Ravens retooled their secondary again, adding free agents Carr and Jefferson, formerly the Arizona Cardinals’ strong safety, and using their first-round pick in April’s draft on cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees credited veterans like Anthony Levine Sr. and Maurice Canady and rookies Jaylen Hill and Chuck Clark with building the secondary depth that has raised the unit’s standard.

“You don’t necessarily see them in a game, but they’re breathing down some other guys’ necks. So they better play well, because there’s a guy behind you that could get into the game, and we wouldn’t have any problem putting him in, and I don’t think that’s been the case in the past,” Pees said Friday. “We were happy to have a corner out there, let alone a couple of them. So some of our young guys have done a great job of pushing the older guys and keeping their level of play up.”

Unsurprisingly, the team’s leaders in interceptions are Weddle (four), Carr (three) and fellow cornerback Jimmy Smith (three). But middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and slot cornerback Lardarius Webb both have two picks, and Humphrey and rookie outside linebacker Tyus Bowser each have one.

A secondary’s best friend is a relentless pass rush that makes opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and forces them to throw into dangerous situations, and the Ravens are tied for ninth in the league in sacks with 28.

“Your secondary is only as good as your front seven,” Humphrey said. “They’ve been getting a lot of pressure on cornerbacks, and after a while, the quarterbacks know they’ve only got a certain amount of time to get the ball out, and that’s kind of when guys like Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr and Webby and all of those cover guys know they don’t have to cover too long before the ball comes out.”

Added outside linebacker Matthew Judon: “We’re all out there trying to help one another, and we all have the same goal. When we get turnovers, fumbles, sacks, anything like that just to get the ball back to the offense helps.”

On Monday, the Ravens will face Texans quarterback Tom Savage, who regained the starting job after rookie sensation Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee early this month. Although Savage has thrown only three interceptions in five appearances (four starts), he has been sacked 13 times and is tied for the league lead in lost fumbles with six.

“We see some things on him in film,” Carr said. “Of course, he’s got a good front in front of him. So we have to control the run, and he has a big-play receiver on the outside [in DeAndre Hopkins] that does a lot of damage. … We’ve got to get after him like any other quarterback and make it hard for him on the back end with tight coverage.”

The Ravens are 4-3 in games in which they have recorded at least one interception and are 4-0 when they have made at least two. While having a functional offense helps, Weddle said the defense treats interceptions as if they could decide a game.