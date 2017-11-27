Key stats in the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Texans

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 23-16 win over the Texans Monday night in Week 12:

0 Interceptions thrown by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, one of his few games without throwing one this season.

22 Yards on a pass completion from Sam Koch to Chris Moore on a Ravens fake punt in the second quarter.

32 Career field goals of more than 50 yards by the Ravens’ Justin Tucker, who hit from 53 yards Monday.

51.3 Average yards per punt by the Ravens’ Koch on six punts, including a long of 62 yards.

124 Career sacks by Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who had two Monday night.