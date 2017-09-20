Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs approaching 200th career game

Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs will play in his 200th career game Sunday, and in recognition of the benchmark, he’s getting a going-away gift.

Of course, so are his Ravens teammates, who fly to London on Thursday ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

“It should be interesting,” he said Wednesday. “We've never done an international trip before, so it should be pretty interesting. We're just looking forward to the game on Sunday. It's a business trip for us. We're going to go in, enjoy playing on the internet [the game will be streamed], playing away over there.”

Only two Ravens all time have played in more games, and one’s mark is well within reach this season. Linebacker Ray Lewis appeared in 228 games, and kicker Matt Stover in 207. The active player with the next-most service time in Baltimore: punter Sam Koch (178 games).

While injuries have slowed him at times in recent years, Suggs played in 105 straight games from 2003, the year he was drafted, to 2009, the sixth-longest streak in team history. (Koch is the current record-holder, with 178 games and counting.)

Suggs, who is signed through next season, said he’d try to enjoy the long trip over the Atlantic Ocean.

“It's going to be different. Sometimes you like to watch some movies, or you might want to catch up on some sleep. I might even write a couple of scripts,” said Suggs, who owns an independent film company in Baltimore, Team Sizzle Worldwide. “You never know, so we'll see. We'll see how I'm feeling after tomorrow.”

End zone: The organization’s decision to photoshop the Ravens logo onto Queen Elizabeth II’s face in a tweet Tuesday night drew some heat on social media. The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Agency Committee of Advertising Practice Code has frowned on usage of members of the British royal family in marketing campaigns without their permission. On Wednesday, Harbaugh brought up the mini-controversy, quipping, “I just think it’s important to remember that ravens do guard the Tower of London.” … The team announced Wednesday it had signed cornerback Josh Thornton to the practice squad. The former Southern Utah player had worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday and fills the vacancy created when the Cleveland Browns signed cornerback Reggie Porter off the Ravens’ practice squad. … Jacksonville practiced without a pair of starters in center Brandon Linder (knee) and free safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle). Gipson is tied for second on the defense in pass breakups (two) and tied for fifth in tackles (10). Two starters in cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin) participated on a limited basis. Two more starters — quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (shoulder) — practiced fully.

Baltimore Sun reporter Edward Lee contributed to this article.

