Uneven season continues for Ravens running back Terrance West

Terrance West’s season of highs and lows went another round on Saturday.

The Ravens running back was active for the team’s 23-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts, marking his first appearance on the game day roster since Oct. 8. That game he injured his left calf in the first quarter of an eventual 30-17 win at the Oakland Raiders.

But being active Saturday did not translate into touches for the former Northwestern High and Towson University standout, who did not play a single snap against Indianapolis.

“It felt good to be active and be a part of the team,” West said succinctly after Wednesday’s practice.

When asked if he was surprised that he did not get onto the field, West replied, “Yeah, very surprised. I was told I was playing.”

West had begun the year as the team’s primary running back, starting in four of the first five games before sustaining that calf injury. After a month to heal, he was a healthy scratch in five straight games prior to Saturday.

West is fully aware that the starting job belongs to Alex Collins, who ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing (895) and leads the team in touchdown runs (five). But that does not make his inactivity on Saturday any less mysterious.

“When you’re out there, that’s the stuff going through your head. ‘Why am I not out there?’ ” West acknowledged. “But like I said before, I’m stacking days and getting better.”

Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, who has said that West is still a valued member of the offense, did not provide much of answer to a query about West’s absence from Saturday’s game.

“That’s a really good question, so I’m delaying here to figure out what I’m going to say on this one because I really wanted him to play,” he said Thursday. “We didn’t get that done. He’ll show up. We’ve talked. He’ll show up, and he’ll be productive, and he’ll help this team win at some point here, I would think.”

If West is exasperated by his lack of involvement in the offense, however, he refused to give voice to that emotion.

“I’m not going to say I’m frustrated,” he said. “I’m not frustrated at all. I’m just waiting on my opportunity. I’m ready to play.”

