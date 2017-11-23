Notes: West tight-lipped about being healthy scratch for only second time as a Raven

If you expected Ravens running back Terrance West to be enraged about being a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game at the Green Bay Packers, he is not playing that game.

The former Northwestern High and Towson University standout did not offer much three days after being deactivated before the 23-0 shutout win despite being fully recovering from a left calf injury that had sidelined him for five consecutive games.

“Anytime I’m not on the field, I’m disappointed,” he said when asked for his reaction to the surprise scratch.

It marked only the second time that West had been a healthy scratch as a member of the Ravens and the first time since Nov. 22, 2015, when he did not play against the St. Louis Rams after getting promoted from the practice squad four days earlier.

West insisted Wednesday that the deactivation would not affect him negatively as he prepares for Monday night’s home game against the Houston Texans.

“No, it doesn’t affect my mindset,” he said. “I just want to be out there.”

West had been the starter in four of the team’s first five games before suffering the left calf injury in the first quarter of a 30-17 victory at the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 8. Since his injury, Alex Collins has emerged as the featured running back.

With West and Danny Woodhead joining Collins and Buck Allen before Sunday’s game against the Packers, the backfield became crowded, and coach John Harbaugh said that factor played a role in the coaching staff’s decision to deactivate West.

“It was a numbers thing,” he said. “He’s healthy. He practiced very well last week, and I think he is ready to play.”

End zone

Judon was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after he finished with seven tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in Sunday’s win. “I was excited,” said Judon, who at 25 years old is the youngest Ravens linebacker to receive the weekly award since Terrell Suggs in 2005. “I don’t really know what I get, but everybody’s talking about it. So I’m just going to go out there and continue to perform.” … Collins, who broke into an Irish dance after scoring his first touchdown of the season at Green Bay, said he is planning for another celebration if he scores again. “Yeah, it’s a little surprise,” he said. “I can’t tell you guys now, but just looking forward to it.” … The team announced Wednesday that it will wear all black jerseys against the Houston Texans on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium. … The team also said it would honor veterans and active-duty military members through the NFL’s Salute to Service campaign. Among a variety of events that will pay tribute to the men and women who serve the country, the U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute into the stadium as part of a pregame pyrotechnics show, the players will be introduced and led onto the field by service members carrying American flags, and the players and coaches will wear camouflage apparel that will be auctioned to benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, TAPS, USO and Wounded Warrior Project. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 8 p.m. … The Ravens are off for Thanksgiving and will return to practice Friday.

