Ravens running backs West, Woodhead closer to returning to regular-season play

Terrance West and Danny Woodhead participated in the Ravens’ practice Tuesday morning, and both running backs said they are poised to return perhaps as early as the team’s next game at the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19.

“It’s feels great,” said West, the former Northwestern High and Towson University standout who has missed the past four games because of a left calf injury. “It feels great to be back with the team, and I’m trying to come back and help this team win.”

Said Woodhead, who has not played since injuring his left hamstring in a season-opening victory at the Cincinnati Bengals: “I’ve been feeling good. But like I said, I am taking it a day at a time. That’s what I do anyway during the regular season. I’m trying to take it a day at a time and be better tomorrow than I was today.”

West was the starting running back in four of the Ravens’ first five games, but has since given way to Alex Collins, who ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing with 521 yards. West, who has 138 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries, declined to say whether he deserved to regain the starting job.

Instead, he is more concerned with contributing as quickly as possible.

“To be honest, I’ve been injured coming into training camp,” he said. “The first week of training camp, I pulled my hamstring, and I’ve been fighting it ever since. Once the hamstring got healed, in the first game against the Cincinnati Bengals, I had a thigh bruise, and I played through that. So I really haven’t been healthy the whole year yet. So I’m excited to get fully healthy and get going.”

Woodhead caught three passes for 33 yards before grabbing his hamstring while breaking off a route on the offense’s opening series of an eventual 20-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10. The prevailing thought is that Woodhead will use the bye week to shake off any rust and get more settled in the offense’s schemes, but he dismissed the notion that he can serve as a catalyst for an offense that ranks 31st in the NFL in passing and 30th in total yards per game.

“I’m not going to be concerned with what I’m in there for or how much I’m in there,” he said. “My thought process has always been, just do whatever it takes to help the team.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun