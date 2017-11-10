Ravens superlatives from the first half of a tumultuous 2017 season

The stage was set for a tumultuous first half of the regular season before Ravens’ training camp even began. Quarterback Joe Flacco and running back Kenneth Dixon both sustained significant injuries while working out away from the team. Starting center candidate John Urschel abruptly retired.

There have since been other injuries that have challenged the team’s depth. Players like running back Alex Collins, center Ryan Jensen and weak-side linebacker Patrick Onwuasor have emerged to fill voids. But through two months of the regular season, the Ravens haven’t been able to stop the seemingly endless cycle of encouraging highs interrupted by frustrating lows.

They started the season with two dominating wins and continued it with two lopsided losses. The Ravens hit their bye week with a 4-5 record and losses in five of the past seven games. The players will return to the team facility early next week knowing that they’ll probably need to win at least five of their final seven games to qualify for the postseason.

Before the attention shifts to the Nov. 19 road matchup against the Green Bay Packers, The Baltimore Sun looks at the superlatives from an uneven first half.

