Ravens highs and lows from roller-coaster 2017 season

Instead of preparing for a wild-card game this weekend, the Ravens are nearly a week into their offseason. Their 2017 season started with an onslaught of injuries and roster defections and continued with one of the worst stretches of offensive football in team history. That gave way to a strong second half in which the Ravens were one of the highest-scoring teams in the NFL.

Just as the Ravens were playing their best football and looking like a legitimate threat to qualify for the postseason, their season came to an abrupt end in a devastating 31-27 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game was a microcosm of their 9-7 season: a tumultuous start, a strong turnaround and then a brutal finish.

Click on the photos to see The Baltimore Sun’s look back on the highs and lows of the Ravens’ 2017 season.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the fans discontent. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the fans discontent. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the draft. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the draft. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun