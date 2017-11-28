Ravens-Steelers rematch on Dec. 10 at Heinz Field will remain on NBC and in prime time

The Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on Dec. 10 at Heinz Field will remain in prime time.

Despite speculation that the Ravens-Steelers game could be “flexed” to the afternoon in favor of the matchup between the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, the NFL announced Tuesday that there would be no change with NBC’s scheduled “Sunday Night Football” matchup on Dec. 10.

The decision isn’t all that surprising given that the Steelers (9-2) and Ravens (6-5) are both currently in playoff position, and they still have one of the NFL’s top rivalries.

This marks the 11th consecutive season where the Ravens and Steelers will play at least once in prime time. That includes last season when the two teams matched up in the late afternoon game on Christmas Day. The Steelers beat the Ravens on a late Antonio Brown touchdown to win the AFC North.

Pittsburgh also beat the Ravens, 26-9, in Week 4 of this season at M&T Bank Stadium.

The NFL did announce two changes for the Week 14 schedule. The Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game, initially set for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff, has been moved to 1 p.m. on Fox. The Seattle Seahawks-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup is now a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on Fox after initially being scheduled for 1 p.m.

