Staff picks for Sunday night's Ravens-Steelers game in Pittsburgh

Staff picks for Sunday night’s game between the Ravens and Steelers in Pittsburgh:

Jen Badie

Ravens 24, Steelers 21

The Steelers, who had to play a tough physical game Monday, shouldn’t be able to run like they did during the last matchup now that Brandon Williams is back. If the defense can stop Antonio Brown and pressure Ben Roethlisberger and if the offense can come out aggressive like it did last week, the Ravens may be able to pull off an upset.

Edward Lee

Steelers 27, Ravens 17

This game looks a lot better than it did a couple weeks ago thanks to the Ravens enjoying a three-game winning streak. But those good vibes will disappear under the weight of Pittsburgh’s top-flight offense.

Mike Preston

Steelers 27, Ravens 21

The Ravens play the Steelers tough in Pittsburgh and the Steelers are coming off a rough, emotional game against the Bengals. New England and Pittsburgh are the two best teams in the AFC because of their respective quarterbacks. If QB Ben Roethlisberger stays healthy the Steelers win in another close game.

Peter Schmuck

Steelers 26, Ravens 23

There is a case to be made that the Ravens are primed to win this game and position themselves very well to reach the playoffs, but Big Ben and company have spit the hook so many times this year that it's hard to bet against the Steelers.

Childs Walker

Steelers 24, Ravens 20

The Steelers keep flirting with defeat and escaping, but you know they won’t overlook the Ravens. It’s hard to get past Pittsburgh’s advantage in offensive star power.

Jeff Zrebiec

Steelers 23, Ravens 20

The Ravens could stamp themselves as legitimate contenders with a victory and Heinz Field always seems to bring out the best in them, but it's tough to go against a team that has Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown all peaking at this point of the season.