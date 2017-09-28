Staff picks for Sunday’s Steelers-Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jen Badie

Steelers 23, Ravens 20

This was going to be a tough game coming off the London trip even before the crushing loss. The Ravens' depleted offensive line is just not allowing Joe Flacco and the receivers to get anything started. And a defense that gave up big plays to Blake Bortles is facing its first top quarterback.

Edward Lee

Steelers 20, Ravens 17

Both teams struggled last Sunday – the former in a 23-17 overtime loss at the Chicago Bears and the latter in a 44-7 rout by the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Pittsburgh at least has weapons on offense to lean on. The same can't be said about the Ravens.

Mike Preston

Steelers 17, Ravens 13

The Ravens will play Pittsburgh tough, which they usually do. The Ravens will also have some success running the ball against Pittsburgh's defense, but the Ravens lack the firepower and big-play capabilities to pull this one out.

Peter Schmuck

Steelers 24, Ravens 16

Joe Flacco and the Ravens offense will have to prove they have shaken off their London jet lag and the defense also needs to wake up from that nightmare. Might be too much to ask on such short notice.

Childs Walker

Ravens 20, Steelers 17

Both teams stunk in a pair of Week 3 losses, but expect the Ravens’ defense to bounce back at M&T Bank Stadium. With neither offense playing well, this looks like another nip-and-tuck chapter in the rivalry.

Jeff Zrebiec

Steelers 23, Ravens 20

An early showdown for first place in the AFC North will come down to final minutes as it normally does. Ravens injuries up front will make it difficult for them to stop Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell when the game is on the line.