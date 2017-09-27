After Week 3 setbacks, Steelers are three-point favorites over host Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are three-point favorites ahead of Sunday’s game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The AFC North rivals are both coming off their first loss this season. Neither result was expected: a 23-17 overtime defeat against the Chicago Bears for the Steelers and a 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for the Ravens.

The Ravens are 10-1 against the spread in their past 11 games against division rivals, according to Odds Shark. They’re also 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in their past half-dozen games at home.

Head to head, the Ravens have won four of their past five games against Pittsburgh. Last year's 31-27 loss at Heinz Field was the team's first since November 2014. Overall, the Steelers lead the all-time series 25-21-0.

The over-under for the game is 42 ½ points.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer