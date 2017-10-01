Instant analysis from the Ravens' 26-9 loss to the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium

How our reporters and editors saw the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: They had a couple of moments in the third quarter, but this Ravens' offense appears broken. Joe Flacco continues to take a beating behind a patchwork offensive line and even when he's given time, his accuracy and decision making remains poor. Talk of change will obviously be a prominent theme all week, but I'm not sure what the Ravens could do at this point that would make a significant offensive impact. Ryan Mallett doesn't give the Ravens a better chance to win than Joe Flacco. There are not quality offensive linemen on the street waiting for jobs. As feared, the offense is threatening to sink a season that seemed promising just two weeks ago.

Mike Preston, columnist: When the Ravens have played the top teams in the league the last three years, the major difference is the lack of playmakers. The Ravens have players who can make big plays, but not consistently. They lack a Le'Veon Bell or an Antonio Brown.

CAPTION The Steelers control time of possession as Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco struggles again. The Steelers control time of possession as Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco struggles again. CAPTION Baltimore Ravens fans talks about their difference of opinions about kneeling during the anthem. (Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens fans talks about their difference of opinions about kneeling during the anthem. (Baltimore Sun video)

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens’ offense is broken. Their injury-riddled line can’t protect Joe Flacco, and as a result, he’s uncomfortable looking downfield and he’s rushing into poor decisions. Flacco has rarely been even an average quarterback since he came back from his knee injury two years ago. On the other side, Ben Roethlisberger had all the time he wanted against a supposedly rejuvenated Ravens pass rush. The defense was decent, keeping the Ravens in the game through most of the second half. But the game-turning plays of Weeks 1 and 2 were nowhere to be seen. In one bright spot, running back Alex Collins overcame a fumble to rip off a 50-yard run.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: The Ravens were back in their own time zone, but they didn't spend must time in the end zone on Sunday. The offense continues to lack continuity and the defense apparently isn't all it was cracked up to be. Joe Flacco didn't look sharp and when he did have Mike Wallace open downfield early in the game, Wallace dropped the ball. There weren't many more opportunities to go vertical because the offensive line remains undependable.There were probably some good things that happened, but this was a game against the Steelers, so it was all bad unless it was good on the scoreboard.

Edward Lee, reporter: The Ravens' malaise on offense has now extended to two games. After mustering only seven points in a 37-point drubbing by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the unit managed just nine in a 17-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defense didn't wow many observers either, but it also was on the field for extended periods of time because the offense went three-and-out three times in the second quarter and committed three turnovers. Maybe a change in scenery when the Ravens travel to Oakland for next Sunday will help, but that would seem to be a stretch.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: The Ravens’ defense showed up, the offense didn’t. It seems like every game you’re just waiting for quarterback Joe Flacco to have a momentum-killing interception. He threw two in the second half. We now know why Alex Collins was available at the end of preseason. He’s a fumbling machine. This team has too many issues to think they can be resolved before a road trip to Oakland.