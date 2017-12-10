Key stats in the Ravens-Steelers Sunday night game

Key numbers from the Ravens-Steelers Sunday night game in Week 14:

2 Consecutive games Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco had gone without an interception. He threw one on the first series Sunday night.

3 Series in the third quarter that the Ravens scored on to take the lead. They went field goal, touchdown and touchdown in their three series.

4 Series in the first half that the Steelers scored points on. They had touchdown, touchdown, field goal and field goal on their first four series.

14 Catches by Steelers tight ends Jesse James and Vance MacDonald for 149 yards against Ravens defense.

220 Yards thrown by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the first half. The Ravens were giving up an average of 198 yards per game.