Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley doubtful to play Sunday against Packers because of a concussion

The Ravens had spoken excitedly about the prospects of finally being a healthy team as they returned from the bye week and prepared for Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

However, it appears that they’ll go into the game without Ronnie Stanley, their starting left tackle and best offensive lineman. Stanley was listed as doubtful on the game’s final injury report and is not expected to play.

According to Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Stanley sustained a concussion late in the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5. He’s practiced on a limited basis all week, but he’s not fully cleared concussion protocol.

With Stanley expected to be sidelined, starting left guard James Hurst would likely move over to left tackle and the Ravens would insert either rookie Jermaine Eluemunor or Luke Bowanko at left guard.

The Ravens didn’t rule anybody out on the final injury report for the first time all season, but Stanley’s anticipated absence is a significant development.

Running back Terrance West (calf), wide receiver/returner Michael Campanaro (shoulder), tight end Nick Boyle (toe), outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring) and safety Chuck Clark (hamstring) were all listed as questionable, but should be ready to play.

