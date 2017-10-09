Ravens starting right guard Matt Skura has MCL sprain; will miss a few weeks

An MRI taken on Ravens right guard Matt Skura’s knee revealed a sprained medial collateral ligament, an injury that is expected to sideline the 2016 undrafted free agent for two to four weeks, according to sources.

Skura, who started his third consecutive game Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, went down in the third quarter. He was replaced by rookie fifth-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor.

Eluemunor could make his first career start Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Veteran Tony Bergstrom, who was the initial replacement for starting right guard Marshal Yanda when Yanda went down with a season-ending injury in Week Two, is also an option to start.

Skura’s injury continues a terrible run of injuries for the interior of the Ravens’ offensive line. Starting left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Yanda are both out for the season.

The Ravens also lost rookie fourth-round guard Nico Siragusa to a season-ending knee injury in training camp.

Projected starting center John Urschel also retired on the morning of the Ravens’ first practice of training camp.

