Ravens again shuffle practice squad by signing TE Gabe Holmes, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste

The Ravens continued their weekly shuffling of the practice squad Tuesday, signing tight end Gabe Holmes and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste.

To make room for both on the practice squad, the Ravens released cornerback Josh Thornton, who they added two weeks ago, and placed fullback Ricky Ortiz on practice squad injured reserve. Ortiz was hurt in practice last week.

With Ortiz now on injured reserve, the Ravens now have just three players on their 10-man practice squad that were part of the initial group: wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, tight end Ryan Malleck and offensive lineman Maurquice Shakir. Malleck was also released, but re-signed to the practice squad last week.

The Ravens released linebacker Boseko Lokombo from their practice squad last week and their opponent Sunday, the Oakland Raiders, quickly scooped him up.

Holmes, 26, was on the Raiders’ practice squad for much of his rookie season in 2015 and then spent last year on their injured reserve list because of an ankle injury.

The Seattle Seahawks released Holmes from their practice squad last week.

Jean-Baptiste, 27, was a second-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints out of Nebraska in 2014. He played four games for them as a rookie, but he was released by them the following preseason.

He’s since had stints with the Detroit Lions, Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars released Jean-Baptiste from their practice squad last month.

