Ravens sign TE Gavin Escobar, release G Tony Bergstrom

With several receiving targets dealing with injuries, the Ravens today announced that they have signed tight end Gavin Escobar, a 2013 second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

Escobar, 26, was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the preseason and has been unsigned since.

At 6-foot-6 and 254 pounds, he profiles as a potential red zone target for the Ravens who have struggled in that area.

Escobar played four seasons for the Cowboys, appearing in 62 games and starting seven of them. He has 30 career catches for 333 yards and eight touchdown receptions.

He joins Nick Boyle, Benjamin Watson, Vince Mayle and Maxx Williams and gives the Ravens five tight ends on their roster. However, Watson has been playing through some physical issues and Williams has missed four of the past five games with an ankle injury.

To make room for Escobar on the 53-man roster, the Ravens released guard Tony Bergstrom for the second time in five days.

Bergstrom was initially released last Thursday to accommodate the signing of wide receiver Griff Whalen. However, the Ravens re-signed Bergstrom two days later because they wanted to have seven healthy offensive linemen for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.