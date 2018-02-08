Ten prospects to watch as the Ravens prepare for the NFL scouting combine later this month

Earlier this week, the NFL unveiled the names of the 326 players who have been invited to participate in the scouting combine, which takes place Feb. 27 to March 5 in Indianapolis. The list includes 19 quarterbacks, 44 wide receivers and 17 tight ends.

The Ravens will have a full contingent of executives, coaches and scouts on hand to watch the workouts and conduct interviews with draft prospects. Below are 10 players they figure to have an eye on:

Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma: There aren’t any surefire first-round tight ends in this draft, but many draft analysts consider Andrews the best of the lot. The John Mackey Award winner had 112 catches and 22 touchdowns in three seasons for the Sooners and gained 15.8 yards per reception. A tight end who can stretch the field is one of the Ravens’ biggest needs. Other top tight ends at the combine include South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst and South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert.

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: The son of the late Ravens offensive tackle of the same name is enormous. “Junior” is 6 feet 8 and 360 pounds, and he’s expected to be a day one NFL starter at left or right tackle. The Ravens have talked a lot about building one of the league’s best offensive lines, and having Brown and Ronnie Stanley as the bookends is a pretty enticing possibility. Pittsburgh’s Brian O’Neill and Texas’ Connor Williams are two other tackles who will be in Indianapolis and could be available to the Ravens at 16.

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: General manager Ozzie Newsome’s fondness for Alabama players — and Crimson Tide linebackers — is well documented. Evans, a quick, tough and rangy inside linebacker, would fill a significant need alongside C.J. Mosley. He is a big hitter, and he also can cover and get to the quarterback. The Ravens are clearly prioritizing adding offense in this draft, but he’d have to at least be considered if he’s still on the board at No. 16.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Southern California: The emergence of Alex Collins and the expected return of Kenneth Dixon might make running back less of a priority for the Ravens, but they can’t discriminate in their search for playmakers. Jones is a lightning-quick back who is a threat to make a big play whenever he touches the ball. He had 42 touchdowns in 40 college games. He might not have the size to be an every-down back, but any team could use a player with his speed and explosiveness. LSU’s Derrius Guice is another interesting back to watch.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti pretty much doused any speculation that the team could take a quarterback at 16 by saying last week that finding a successor to Joe Flacco is not a priority. However, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will likely be the most scrutinized player at the entire combine. And it sure will be interesting to see whether the Ravens would pull the trigger on either Mayfield or Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen if they happen to fall to 16 and some of the team’s top draft targets are gone.

DJ Moore, WR, Maryland: Torrey Smith, a second-round pick out of Maryland in 2011, is considered one of the only bright spots in the Ravens’ poor history drafting wide receivers. Could they tap the Terps pipeline again to add another target for Flacco? Despite a revolving door at quarterback for Maryland last season, Moore caught 80 passes for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s considered a likely second- or third-round pick.

Billy Price, C, Ohio State: The Ravens’ one question mark along the offensive line is at center with Ryan Jensen expected to hit free agency and get a lucrative contract. Known as a workout warrior, Price is durable and nasty, and he has freakish strength. Like Jensen, he also has a reputation of playing through the whistle. It seems unlikely the Ravens would take a center at the midpoint of the first round, but he could be an option if they trade back or if he’s still available when they’re on the clock with their second pick.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: The consensus top receiver in the draft, Ridley is a polished route runner with blazing speed. There are questions about his size and physicality, but he’s still expected to be taken in the first half of the first round. The Ravens would probably have to trade up if they want to land the former Crimson Tide star who had 224 catches and 20 total touchdowns in three college seasons.

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: An uber-athletic linebacker, Smith would be a great fit next to Mosley on the weak side. He also would be an answer to the Ravens’ ongoing problems covering tight ends and running backs. Smith was a do-everything player for the Bulldogs this past year with 85 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6½ sacks. He’s undersized, but his physical skills will probably shine at the combine.

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU: Sutton is 6-4 and 218 pounds, and he’s known for his ability to win jump balls and make contested catches. There are concerns about whether he has enough speed to get consistent separation at the next level, but his skill set is something the Ravens badly need. Most draft pundits have him going in the second half of the first round or early on the second day. Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk is another receiver who could be on the Ravens’ radar.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun