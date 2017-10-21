Ravens punter Sam Koch took career day Sunday in stride

The first sign that Sam Koch was on the cusp of something special occurred when the Ravens punter launched his first kick 57 yards to the Chicago Bears’ 7-yard line Sunday.

After six more punts, Koch finished with a 55.0-yard gross punting average, setting a franchise single-game record that eclipsed the 54.7 mark established against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 8, 2013.

“Honestly, the first one was probably one of my worst hits of the day,” he said Thursday. “It was meant to be more end-over-end, but it ended up working out just because I ended up adding a little bit more knuckle to it so that it was moving more in the air, which makes it difficult for the returners. But it ended up doing what we wanted, and it got them inside the 20. But the rest of the balls other than a couple, most of them were hit pretty hard.”

Koch, whose net average of 48.9 yards was the third-best single-game mark in team history, said he had no idea of his accomplishment and downplayed its importance.

“The goal is not the number of yards,” he said. “It was OK. There were a couple punts where I felt like we definitely lost some yardage as far as the way I punted them. They could have been more to the sidelines and stuff like that. We gave up some return yards, which we’ve been trying to hold onto. So overall, our punt team did pretty well. It’s a good step in the right direction, and we’ve just got to keep on building on it.”

