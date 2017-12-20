Consolation prize for Ravens punter Sam Koch is second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award

While the Pro Bowl bypassed Sam Koch on Tuesday, the Ravens punter was recognized by the NFL a day later with his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Koch, who won his first award on Nov. 29, is the first punter to earn two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season since 2006 when the Buffalo Bills’ Brian Moorman did so.

In Sunday’s 27-10 victory at the Cleveland Browns, Koch dropped four of five punts inside Cleveland’s 20-yard line and three inside the 5. He raised his league-leading total of punts inside the 20 to 37 and punts inside the 10 to 16. His five punts inside the 5-yard line are tied for second behind the Arizona Cardinals’ Andy Lee.

Koch, the second-oldest player on the roster at 35 years old, owns franchise career records in gross punting average (45.2 yards), net average (39.6), and punts inside the 20 (354).

