Ravens P Sam Koch said QBs Flacco and Mallett would've thought his pass ‘was pretty weak’

Ravens punter Sam Koch’s third career pass resulted in a 16-yard completion to wide receiver Chris Moore and a first down in the first quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 loss at the Tennessee Titans. But Koch joked that the throw likely would not have impressed quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Ryan Mallett.

“Joe and Ryan probably looked at that and thought it was pretty weak,” Koch quipped after Tuesday’s practice. “Mallett probably would have thrown it a lot harder, and Joe would have been even more on target.”

Still, the pass was decent considering that Koch has never played quarterback and has been relegated to throwing in practices to long snapper Morgan Cox. Koch credited special teams coordinator and associate head coach Jerry Rosburg with making that call with the team facing fourth-and-7 at the Titans’ 43-yard line.

“It was something that we had practiced, and we thought, ‘Why don’t we give it a shot?’ ” Koch said. “And they had confidence in my ability to pass the ball and Chris Moore to make the cut, and it worked out. We’ve seen other teams do it, and it’s something we’ve been practicing. So we might as display some of the things we’ve been practicing.”

The only blemish for Koch, who launched a 61-yard punt and finished with a 45.0-yard average on four punts, was a 17-yard boot in the second quarter that Tennessee converted into a touchdown. Koch blamed the wind for influencing the ball before he kicked it.

“I slid-stepped a little bit, and as I put it out there right before making contact — we saw this on film — the ball got pushed out,” he said. “There was a lot of wind in that particular part of the field. As we were going, I thought I held on to it long enough and apparently I didn’t. There was a big gust that came up right as I had dropped it and pushed it out just an inch, and it’s just one of those things that you can either sit there and dwell on it or get over it and do what we did the rest of the game. We held them in check for the rest of the game and helped our team as much as we could.”

