Ravens punter Sam Koch named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Punter Sam Koch’s 22-yard pass to Chris Moore on a successful fake punt sparked the Ravens to their first touchdown in a 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday night. That play also helped Koch earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

It is the 35-year-old Koch’s second career honor and first since Week 16 of the 2008 season. The 12-year veteran and second-oldest player on the Ravens is the only punter in franchise history to be named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

In addition to improving to 4-for-4 for 48 yards as a passer in his career, Koch also dropped five punts inside Houston’s 20-yard line, tying his career high for the sixth time and for the second consecutive game. He leads the NFL in punts inside the 20 this season with 29 and ranks 11th in net average at 41.5 yards, which is currently the third-highest mark of his career.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun