Five storylines to watch in Ravens' preseason finale Thursday night against New Orleans Saints

POSITION: It’s been apparent since very early in training camp that the Ravens were going to have some tough decisions to make along the defensive line. Nothing has changed there as the team has eight defensive linemen they like and they probably won’t be able to keep them all. Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley are third-round picks from the past two drafts, so they’re probably safe if they get out of Thursday night healthy. That likely leaves Carl Davis, Willie Henry and impressive undrafted free agent Patrick Ricard competing for two spots.

VETERAN: Most, if not all, of the Ravens’ veteran starters will either be on the sidelines in shorts and T-shirts or back home in Baltimore. However, recently re-signed center Jeremy Zuttah figures to play a significant chunk of the game as the Ravens continue to evaluate his place on the roster. It appears that the Ravens are content with Ryan Jensen at center, so they’ll have to decide whether it’s worth carrying Zuttah as a reserve. Matt Skura also has experience at center.

ROOKIE: Undrafted wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo got off to a quick start this summer, but a knee injury and some consistency issues have stalled his progress. Now, he probably needs a really strong final game to snare a spot on the regular-season roster. If the Ravens keep just five wide receivers, Adeboyejo, Chris Matthews and Chris Moore are likely competing for one spot. Matthews and Moore are more proven commodities on special teams, so Adeboyejo is at a disadvantage.

ON THE BUBBLE: Albert McClellan’s season-ending knee injury opened a spot at inside linebacker and on special teams. The most likely guy to fill it is Bam Bradley, an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. He has nine tackles in the first three preseason games and he has shown some speed and athleticism. Donald Payne, an undrafted free agent out of Stetson who recently returned from a hamstring injury, also is in the mix.

Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec talks about good news on the injury front. Coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Joe Flacco is starting the throw the football. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about quarterback Joe Flacco's preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals game on September 10.

INJURY REPORT: Most of the front-line veterans and even some top reserves will be sitting out the game to avoid an injury ahead of the Sept.10 regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The list of players sitting out will likely include quarterbacks Joe Flacco (back) and Ryan Malllett, running backs Terrance West and Danny Woodhead (hamstring), wide receivers Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman (hamstring), tight end Benjamin Watson, offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Marshal Yanda, linebackers Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, defensive linemen Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Brent Urban and defensive backs Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson and Lardarius Webb.

