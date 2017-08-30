Ravens-Saints game to be played as scheduled Thursday night in New Orleans

An NFL spokesperson said Wednesday there has been no discussion of canceling the Ravens’ preseason finale Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Saints also said that the game will be played as scheduled. Kickoff is set for 8. The Ravens are expected to leave for New Orleans early this afternoon.

The NFL canceled Thursday’s game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys that had been moved to Arlington, Texas, to allow Texans players and team officials to return home to Houston to be with their families.

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday morning, bringing with it significant rain and concerns about flooding. New Orleans, however, is expected to avoid the path of the storm.

The Accuweather forecast for New Orleans on Thursday night is 75 and cloudy. There is a chance of showers during the day.

