Ravens backup QB Ryan Mallett fined for verbally abusing official in Green Bay game

Not only did backup quarterback Ryan Mallett earn the scorn of the Ravens’ coaching staff for getting a penalty in Sunday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers, he also took a hit to his wallet.

The NFL fined Mallett $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he was penalized for verbally abusing an official from the sideline during a Ravens punt late in the third quarter.

Mallett was protesting the previous play, in which the game’s officials picked up a flag after a low hit on starting quarterback Joe Flacco. Referee Jeff Triplette ruled that Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry, who had hit Flacco below the waist, had been pushed into him, nullifying the penalty.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Mallett also will be disciplined internally.

“As much as I love Ryan Mallett, I’m not cool with that, and he knows it,” Harbaugh said.

Ravens associate head coach and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg also had a little fun Friday at Mallett’s expense.

“I guess I understood how he felt — ‘he’ being the perpetrator of that foul. I shared some of my own sentiments. I just verbalized it in a different way,” Rosburg said. “The good news is that Ryan Mallett now has his first graded rep on special teams of his career. It is a minus.”

Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry also was fined $18,231 for his roughing-the-passer penalty on Flacco midway through the second quarter Sunday.

