Ryan Mallett on Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh: 'He takes the bait pretty good'

By the end of the Ravens’ 40-0 shutout of the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Miami defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had one unnecessary roughness penalty enforced and another declined and could have been flagged earlier for one for his involvement in a scrum after outside linebacker Kiko Alonso’s late hit on quarterback Joe Flacco in the second quarter.

The unnecessary roughness penalty that was declined occurred in the fourth quarter after Suh jumped offsides on third down-and-1 from the Dolphins’ 3-yard line. When the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Suh got to the 6-6, 250-pound Ryan Mallett, he pushed the quarterback back. When Mallett got in Suh’s face, Suh reached out and shoved Mallett in the throat.

Both of Suh’s infractions were declined because defensive end William Hayes was flagged for unnecessary roughness after poking right tackle Austin Howard in the eye in a fracas that followed.

Asked about Suh’s actions, Mallett replied, “It is what it is. It’s a game of football.”

After a slight pause, Mallett said, “He takes the bait pretty good.”

Suh claimed Mallett was the instigator.

“He came right at me, and he tried to tackle me,” Suh said. “I just defended myself.”

The Ravens got their fill of Suh, who did not commit a penalty in two earlier meetings between the two sides. Suh could have been cited for tackling center Ryan Jensen after he tackled Alonso for his brutal hit that left Flacco with a concussion and forced him out of the game.

Suh was then assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for holding Jensen down after a running play in the third quarter. Afterward, Jensen declined to get involved in a war of words.

“He’s a great player,” he said. “He plays with the same kind of mentality that I play with. I think it was a good mix-up and matchup for us.”

Tight end Benjamin Watson was not as hesitant to criticize Suh’s tendency to cross the line.

“Suh is one of those players who is a very dominant guy and he’s been a very dominant guy in this league for a long time,” Watson said. “That being said, he’s always a player that takes it too far sometimes. That’s his M.O., he’s been doing it since he’s been in the league. I’ve seen him do it multiple times, and it’s unacceptable.”

Miami had three unnecessary roughness penalties enforced, and two contributed to Ravens touchdowns. That, Howard said, is the top priority.

“This is a man’s game, and people want to try to act up, but the fact is we’re out here to play a game,” he said. “That’s what we’re focused on, we had a good win, and we’re just looking forward to next week.”

