Harbaugh reveals that backup QB Mallett was responsible for unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty

When the Ravens were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after a punt by Sam Koch in the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-0 rout of the Green Bay Packers, the curious aspect was that referee Jeff Triplette did not announce which player had incurred the penalty.

During his news conference Monday, coach John Harbaugh revealed the culprit’s identity.

“Ryan Mallett was the offender,” he said.

After a pause, Harbaugh added: “You’re welcome to ask him what he said. I won’t repeat it here.”

Harbaugh acknowledged that he did not hear what Mallett had said to upset a member of the officiating crew. But the coach did scold Mallett for doing enough to draw the 15-yard penalty that gave the Packers the ball at the Ravens’ 45-yard line when they were trying to extend a 13-0 advantage.



“He will be disciplined here in-house, I promise you, because as much as I love Ryan Mallett, I’m not cool with that, and he knows it,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a competitor, he’s into the game. He and I talk a lot about the offense, the calls and things like that during the game. But coach [Jerry] Rosburg, the special teams coach, they don’t need his help on special teams. They’re doing just fine. And we played pretty much penalty-free on special teams for a lot of games here, so it’s a point of emphasis. Until Ryan starts sitting in this room during special teams meetings [and] unless he’s cheering for us, we probably aren’t going to need his help that way.”

