Ravens camp highlights (Aug.3): Ryan Mallett has his best day as offense gains some traction

Play of the day: The Ravens haven’t had a ton of success on the ground during training camp, but Thursday featured their most explosive running play all summer. Sprung by a block from pulling left guard Alex Lewis, running back Buck Allen ran off the right tackle and found a huge hole. Allen sprinted down the right sideline and wasn’t touched until safety Eric Weddle cut him off about 40 yards down the field. Allen, the third-year back, continues to have a really nice training camp.

Mallett getting hot: The daily struggles of backup-turned-de-facto starter Ryan Mallett have been well documented, but the veteran turned in his best day of training camp. It certainly helped that several defensive starters were given the day off. Still, Malllet made some well-placed throws, particularly in the 7-on-7 portion of the practice. He connected on big plays with Terrance West, Larry Donnell and Jeremy Maclin.

Have to make that catch: Mallett would have had another big play if not for a bad drop by second-year wide receiver Chris Moore. In one-on-one drills, Moore got a step on cornerback Robertson Daniel and Mallett hit him in stride right outside the end zone. However, the ball clanked off Moore’s hands and was reminiscent of the wide receiver’s drop last year against the Cleveland Browns on what should have been a walk-in touchdown.

Take a seat, guys: On the sixth day of training camp practices, Ravens coach John Harbaugh authorized the first veteran day of the summer, allowing nine of his established players to take the workout off. Those players included running back Danny Woodhead, wide receiver Mike Wallace, tight end Benjamin Watson, linebackers Terrell Suggs and Albert McClellan and defensive backs Lardarius Webb, Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr.

Injury update: Eleven players were sidelined from practice because of injuries. That group featured quarterback Joe Flacco (back), running back Kenneth Dixon (knee), wide receivers Breshad Perriman (hamstring) and Kenny Bell (hamstring), tight end Crockett Gillmore (knee), offensive linemen Ryan Jensen (ankle), Nico Siragusa (knee) and Brandon Kublanow (undisclosed) and defensive backs Marlon Humphrey (undisclosed), Maurice Canady (knee) and Sheldon Price (shoulder). Donnell left practice early when he hurt his hand/finger as he went to the ground to make a catch. Harbaugh was unsure about the severity of the injury.

You sure about that?: Second-year left tackle Ronnie Stanley is a soft spoken guy, but he didn’t appreciate being flagged for a penalty that he didn’t believe he committed. Stanley had quite a few things to say to the referee after he was called for an illegal hands to the face penalty on Bronson Kaufusi. “Are you kidding me?,” Stanley yelled.

High expectations: Nobody is worried about Justin Tucker by any stretch, but the kicker missed two more field goals today although these were from long distance. His attempt at a 68-yard field goal came up short. He then was wide left from 62 yards. Tucker yelled out an expletive not long after the 62-yarder left his foot, knowing the kick off was off.

Overheard, part one: Defensive coordinator Dean Pees lit into Daniel just before the offense was about to run a play. He yelled, “No. No. Get out of there. We don’t change. You don’t show man coverage.”

Overheard, part two: Defensive end Brent Urban easily chased down Mallett on a quarterback scramble, prompting defensive lineman Brandon Williams to quip, “That’s how slow you are, Mallett. Get down.”

