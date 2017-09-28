Ravens running back Alex Collins is not surprised he is playing well so far

Alex Collins leads the Ravens in average yards per carry at 7.8 on just 16 attempts in one fewer game than starter Terrance West and backup Buck Allen. But the second-year running back isn’t surprised by his production.

Asked after Thursday afternoon’s practice if he anticipated playing as well as he has since being promoted from the practice squad on Sept. 16, Collins replied, “Anyone in my position would. That would be our intent coming in, and that just how I took it. Every practice is like a game day for me, the way that I prepare. So if I am going into the fire, I know what I’m doing and I’m capable and ready. So that’s just how I looked at it. And then the chips fell, and I got the opportunity, and I was ready for it.”

Collins, a 2016 fifth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks who was signed by the Ravens to their practice squad on Sept. 5, has rushed for 124 yards and trails Allen and West by just 28 yards and four yards, respectively. West has two touchdowns on the ground while Allen and Collins are still searching for their first. That that has not stopped Collins from aiming to be the featured tailback.

Recap every game ever played in the bitter rivalry between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I feel like every person in every position should as well because you never know,” he said. “Anything could happen, and you always have to be ready. I prepare as if the next day, I could be the starter and it’s just a mindset thing. If I’m always prepared and I’m always ready, then I won’t miss a beat if the time actually comes forward.”

Coach John Harbaugh said what he appreciates most about Collins is, “the fact that he gets yards. He makes tacklers miss, he breaks tackles. I like guys that get yards on their own.”

Collins credited his powerful, physical running style to growing up with older brothers.

“That’s just how I’ve been taught,” he said. “Growing up, my older brothers were very aggressive and played the same position. So they really had a hand on it as well, just teaching me to be violent and relentless when I run because it helps breaking tackles and just finishing strong and always falling forward. Those are the things I’m always thinking about when I’m running the ball.”

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens players Joe Flacco, Eric Weddle and Ben Watson talked about the players meeting about the anthem and their decision to be unified. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens players Joe Flacco, Eric Weddle and Ben Watson talked about the players meeting about the anthem and their decision to be unified. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "This game is huge, we get a 'W' here we could be number one in the division," said Ravens safety Tony Jefferson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "This game is huge, we get a 'W' here we could be number one in the division," said Ravens safety Tony Jefferson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

For now, Collins is still third on the depth chart, but offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg praised Collins for working diligently under running backs coach Thomas Hammock.

“He’s got a little speed, he’s got a little quickness,” Mornhinweg said. “He’s a good football player, he’s got instincts, all those things. He’s a sharp kid. He puts the hard work in. He prepares well. With hard work and preparation, he can get this thing done pretty well.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun