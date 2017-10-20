Ravens rule out five players for Sunday's game; former Terp Stefon Diggs also won't play for Vikings

Two days before Sunday’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Ravens ruled out five players.

They were wide receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion), right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), running back Terrance West (left calf), tight end Maxx Williams (left ankle), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh). None of those five players practiced this week.

Wide receiver Chris Matthews (thigh) earned a doubtful designation after being limited on Thursday and sitting out Friday’s session.

Four players who did not practice Thursday worked out Friday on a limited basis. They were cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and Lardarius Webb (knee), wide receiver Mike Wallace (back), and tight end Benjamin Watson (knee), and all four are considered questionable for Sunday. Strong safety Anthony Levine (thigh) and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) were limited for the third consecutive day and are questionable.

Defensive tackles Brandon Williams (left foot) and Carl Davis (left hamstring), rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (mouth) practiced fully and are listed as questionable.

The Vikings ruled out three starters in quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin), and left guard Nick Easton (calf).

Starting left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) was limited and is questionable.

Three starters in running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (shoulder), and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) practiced fully for the second straight day and were removed from the team’s injury report. Starting outside linebacker Anthony Barr (concussion, ankle) was upgraded from limited to full participation and is also off the injury report.

