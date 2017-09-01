Predicting who will and won't make the Ravens' 53-man roster

The Ravens will have to cut their roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.
There are always a few surprises on cut-down day, from possible trades to injuries that haven’t been publicized to players that appeared to be locks suddenly being let go.
With that in mind, here’s one prediction of how the Ravens’ 53-man roster might look Saturday evening.
QUARTERBACKS
Who they’ll keep (2): Joe Flacco, Ryan Mallett
Who they’ll let go: Thaddeus Lewis, Josh Woodrum
Rationale: The Ravens haven’t kept three quarterbacks on their regular-season opening roster since 2009, and not even Flacco’s back injury will change that plan. Woodrum was a nice summer story and there should be a practice squad spot available for him.
RUNNING BACKS
Who they’ll keep (4): Terrance West, Danny Woodhead, Buck Allen, Ricky Ortiz (fullback)
Who they’ll let go: Bobby Rainey, Taquan Mizzell, Lorenzo Taliaferro (fullback)
Who will go on injured reserve: Kenneth Dixon (knee)
Rationale: The bet here is that it comes down to Mizzell or Ortiz for one spot and the Ravens keep Mizzell because he can help out in the passing and running game and on returns. Not keeping a designated fullback would lead them to using either defensive lineman Patrick Ricard or a tight end in the lead-blocker role. This could go either way, and it might depend on how soon the Ravens expect Woodhead back from a hamstring injury. It might become a moot point, too, if the Ravens acquire a running back over the next couple of days, which they’d like to do.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Who they’ll keep (5): Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman, Michael Campanaro, Chris Matthews
Who they’ll let go: Chris Moore, Keenan Reynolds, Quincy Adeboyejo, Griff Whalen, C.J. Board
Who will go on I.R.: Tim White
Rationale: It comes down to Matthews or Moore for one spot and the Ravens keep Matthews because of his physical ability, special teams play and blocking. Adeboyejo’s play fell off drastically over the past couple of weeks and he didn’t distinguish himself in preseason games. He’s a prime practice squad candidate nonetheless.
TIGHT ENDS
Who they’ll keep (4): Nick Boyle, Benjamin Watson, Maxx Williams, Vince Mayle
Who they’ll let go: Larry Donnell, Ryan Malleck
Rationale: The Ravens decide to keep four tight ends because Watson and Williams are coming off significant injuries and they figure to use more multiple tight end sets with Greg Roman directing the run game. Mayle beats out Donnell for that fourth spot because he brings more to the table on special teams. Donnell could be re-signed after Week 1, so his veteran salary is not guaranteed.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Who they’ll keep (8): Ronnie Stanley, James Hurst, Ryan Jensen, Marshal Yanda, Austin Howard, Jeremy Zuttah, Matt Skura, Jermaine Eluemunor
Who they’ll let go: De’Ondre Wesley, Jarell Broxton, Derrick Nelson, Jarrod Pughsley, Roubbens Joseph, Maurquice Shakir
Who goes on I.R.: Alex Lewis (shoulder), Nico Siragusa (knee), Stephane Nembot (knee)
Rationale: It’s possible that the Ravens decide to keep nine offensive linemen. If they stick with eight, it appears to be a choice between Wesley or Zuttah for one spot. Wesley will win out if the team feels as if it needs more depth at tackle. Zuttah will be retained if the Ravens believe they are thinner in the interior. The bet here is Zuttah gets the nod because of his experience and the fact that the Ravens have two first-year starters inside.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Who they’ll keep (7): Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce, Brent Urban, Carl Davis, Patrick Ricard, Bronson Kaufusi, Chris Wormley
Who they’ll let go: Willie Henry
Rationale: The Ravens would like to trade one of their defensive linemen — Henry or Davis are seemingly the top candidates — for help at another spot. Wormley, who doesn’t yet look ready to break into the defensive line rotation, could also be a guy that they try to stash. Barring one of those scenarios occurring, it might come down to Henry or Davis for one spot. Henry is a solid player and belongs on the team, but he could be victimized by a numbers game at the team’s deepest position. Davis outplayed Henry in the preseason.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
Who they’ll keep (5): Terrell Suggs, Matthew Judon, Za’Darius Smith, Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams
Who they’ll let go: Boseko Lokombo, Randy Allen
Rationale: The only question coming in was whether there would be a spot for Smith, and he’s answered that emphatically by having a very good preseason. Lokombo could end up on the practice squad.
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Who they’ll keep (4): C.J. Mosley, Kamalei Correa, Patrick Onwuasor, Bam Bradley
Who they’ll let go: Brennen Beyer, Donald Payne
Who goes to I.R.: Albert McClellan (knee)
Rationale: McClellan’s season-ending torn ACL opens up a spot here and Bradley, an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, is the most likely to fill it. The Ravens are extremely young inside, which is a bit of a concern. They’ll consider adding a veteran here if somebody they like is released.
CORNERBACKS
Who they’ll keep (6): Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Jaylen Hill, Sheldon Price, Maurice Canady
Who they’ll let go: Robertson Daniel, Reggie Porter, Trevin Wade
Who will go on I.R.: Tavon Young (knee, will transfer to regular-season PUP list); Brandon Boykin (undisclosed)
Rationale: Hill, an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State, made it pretty clear with his play that he belongs on this team. Price, who has the dimensions to succeed on the outside, makes it as the fifth corner. Both are dealing with injuries, so that adds another wrinkle to the decision. The Ravens believe that Canady could return later this season, and for him to be eligible for the injured reserve with a designation to return label he must be on the 53-man roster through Sunday at 4 p.m. Once that deadline elapses, the Ravens can put Canady on I.R. and add another cornerback or strengthen another position.
SAFETIES
Who they’ll keep (5): Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson, Lardarius Webb, Anthony Levine Sr., Chuck Clark
Who they’ll let go: Otha Foster
Rationale: The only real question here is whether the Ravens keep Clark, a rookie sixth-round pick. They likely will because he’s played pretty well defensively and he’s worked with their first-team special teams units for much of the summer.
SPECIALISTS
Who they’ll keep (3): Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Morgan Cox
Who they’ll let go: Randy Allen, Taybor Pepper
Rationale: The Ravens believe they have the best kicking battery in the league, so why mess with a good thing?