Predicting who will and won't make the Ravens' 53-man roster

The Ravens will have to cut their roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.

There are always a few surprises on cut-down day, from possible trades to injuries that haven’t been publicized to players that appeared to be locks suddenly being let go.

With that in mind, here’s one prediction of how the Ravens’ 53-man roster might look Saturday evening.

QUARTERBACKS

Who they’ll keep (2): Joe Flacco, Ryan Mallett

Who they’ll let go: Thaddeus Lewis, Josh Woodrum

Rationale: The Ravens haven’t kept three quarterbacks on their regular-season opening roster since 2009, and not even Flacco’s back injury will change that plan. Woodrum was a nice summer story and there should be a practice squad spot available for him.

RUNNING BACKS

Who they’ll keep (4): Terrance West, Danny Woodhead, Buck Allen, Ricky Ortiz (fullback)

Who they’ll let go: Bobby Rainey, Taquan Mizzell, Lorenzo Taliaferro (fullback)

Who will go on injured reserve: Kenneth Dixon (knee)

Rationale: The bet here is that it comes down to Mizzell or Ortiz for one spot and the Ravens keep Mizzell because he can help out in the passing and running game and on returns. Not keeping a designated fullback would lead them to using either defensive lineman Patrick Ricard or a tight end in the lead-blocker role. This could go either way, and it might depend on how soon the Ravens expect Woodhead back from a hamstring injury. It might become a moot point, too, if the Ravens acquire a running back over the next couple of days, which they’d like to do.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Who they’ll keep (5): Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman, Michael Campanaro, Chris Matthews

Who they’ll let go: Chris Moore, Keenan Reynolds, Quincy Adeboyejo, Griff Whalen, C.J. Board

Who will go on I.R.: Tim White

Rationale: It comes down to Matthews or Moore for one spot and the Ravens keep Matthews because of his physical ability, special teams play and blocking. Adeboyejo’s play fell off drastically over the past couple of weeks and he didn’t distinguish himself in preseason games. He’s a prime practice squad candidate nonetheless.

TIGHT ENDS

Who they’ll keep (4): Nick Boyle, Benjamin Watson, Maxx Williams, Vince Mayle

Who they’ll let go: Larry Donnell, Ryan Malleck

Rationale: The Ravens decide to keep four tight ends because Watson and Williams are coming off significant injuries and they figure to use more multiple tight end sets with Greg Roman directing the run game. Mayle beats out Donnell for that fourth spot because he brings more to the table on special teams. Donnell could be re-signed after Week 1, so his veteran salary is not guaranteed.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Who they’ll keep (8): Ronnie Stanley, James Hurst, Ryan Jensen, Marshal Yanda, Austin Howard, Jeremy Zuttah, Matt Skura, Jermaine Eluemunor

Who they’ll let go: De’Ondre Wesley, Jarell Broxton, Derrick Nelson, Jarrod Pughsley, Roubbens Joseph, Maurquice Shakir

Who goes on I.R.: Alex Lewis (shoulder), Nico Siragusa (knee), Stephane Nembot (knee)

Rationale: It’s possible that the Ravens decide to keep nine offensive linemen. If they stick with eight, it appears to be a choice between Wesley or Zuttah for one spot. Wesley will win out if the team feels as if it needs more depth at tackle. Zuttah will be retained if the Ravens believe they are thinner in the interior. The bet here is Zuttah gets the nod because of his experience and the fact that the Ravens have two first-year starters inside.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Who they’ll keep (7): Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce, Brent Urban, Carl Davis, Patrick Ricard, Bronson Kaufusi, Chris Wormley

Who they’ll let go: Willie Henry

Rationale: The Ravens would like to trade one of their defensive linemen — Henry or Davis are seemingly the top candidates — for help at another spot. Wormley, who doesn’t yet look ready to break into the defensive line rotation, could also be a guy that they try to stash. Barring one of those scenarios occurring, it might come down to Henry or Davis for one spot. Henry is a solid player and belongs on the team, but he could be victimized by a numbers game at the team’s deepest position. Davis outplayed Henry in the preseason.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Who they’ll keep (5): Terrell Suggs, Matthew Judon, Za’Darius Smith, Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams

Who they’ll let go: Boseko Lokombo, Randy Allen

Rationale: The only question coming in was whether there would be a spot for Smith, and he’s answered that emphatically by having a very good preseason. Lokombo could end up on the practice squad.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Who they’ll keep (4): C.J. Mosley, Kamalei Correa, Patrick Onwuasor, Bam Bradley

Who they’ll let go: Brennen Beyer, Donald Payne

Who goes to I.R.: Albert McClellan (knee)

Rationale: McClellan’s season-ending torn ACL opens up a spot here and Bradley, an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, is the most likely to fill it. The Ravens are extremely young inside, which is a bit of a concern. They’ll consider adding a veteran here if somebody they like is released.

CORNERBACKS

Who they’ll keep (6): Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Jaylen Hill, Sheldon Price, Maurice Canady