Ravens sign return specialist Janarion Grant, cut FB Ricky Ortiz as part of back-end roster moves

The Ravens continued to tinker with the back end of their roster Monday, signing two players who participated in last week’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis while waiving two others.

They added former Rutgers wide receiver/return specialist Janarion Grant and ex-Shepherd defensive end Myles Humphrey. To make room on their roster for them, they waived fullback Ricky Ortiz and rookie inside linebacker Mason McKenrick.

Ortiz, a member of the team’s 2017 undrafted free agent class, spent much of last season on the Ravens’ practice squad. McKenrick was just been signed late last week after he went undrafted out of John Carroll University.

Grant brings extensive return experience to a team that lost primary punt returner Michael Campanaro (River Hill) in free agency. Grant is Rutgers’ all-time leader in kickoff return yardage (2,857) and he’s fourth all-time in punt return yardage (588). He also tied an NCAA record with eight combined return scores, five off kickoffs and three on punts.

As an all-purpose offensive player, Grant rushed for 344 career yards and four touchdowns and caught 99 balls for 1,062 yards and two touchdowns.

Humphrey, an Upper Marlboro native, was the Mountain East Conference defensive player of the year last season. In 11 games, he had 13 sacks, 20 ½ tackles for loss and 59 tackles. He had 40 sacks over four seasons at Shepherd.

CAPTION Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson and TE Hayden Hurst comment on Ravens rookie mini-camp. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video) Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson and TE Hayden Hurst comment on Ravens rookie mini-camp. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun