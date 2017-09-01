Ravens start process of cutting their roster down from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday

A running list of cuts and moves as the Ravens work to get their roster down to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday:

WR/KR Griff Whalen: The veteran had four catches for 32 yards in the preseason and also was used on returns. He could be a candidate to return at some point this season although a player with his versatility and experience could latch on elsewhere.

WR C.J. Board: An undrafted rookie free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Board flashed at times this summer and could be a candidate to return to the practice squad. He had two catches for 56 yards in the preseason.

RB Bobby Rainey: Signed after the Ravens learned that Kenneth Dixon could miss the entire season with a knee injury, Rainey’s bid for a roster spot in his second stint with the team never really gained much momentum. The veteran scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in Thursday’s victory over the New Orleans Saints, but didn’t get a ton of opportunities otherwise. He had 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 24 yards in the preseason.

TE Larry Donnell: A late summer signing, the former New York Giant played through a hand injury and had three catches for four yards and a touchdown in the preseason. He also caught a two-point conversion.

RB Lorenzo Taliaferro: A 4th-round pick in the 2014 draft, Taliaferro’s career with the Ravens was marred by health issues. The team tried him out at fullback this summer, but the experiment never gained traction.

DB Otha Foster: The Ravens signed Foster this offseason after he was in the Canadian Football League. He had a decent summer, but the Ravens are extremely deep at safety.

C Jeremy Zuttah: Zuttah’s second stint with the Ravens lasted only about two weeks. The Ravens traded Zuttah, their starting center the previous three seasons, to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason. When the 49ers cut Zuttah, the Ravens re-signed him. However, they let him go today after acquiring veteran guard/center Tony Bergstrom from the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2018 7th-round pick.

QB Thaddeous Lewis: Dustin Vaughan’s struggles in the first preseason game prompted the Ravens to bring in Lewis, a veteran journeyman. However, he never was considered a legitimate threat to make the team. This preseason, Lewis completed 11-of-16 passes for 86 yards. He saw his most extensive action in Thursday night’s finale against the New Orleans Saints.

