Ravens assign RT Orlando Brown Jr. one of his father's old numbers

The start of rookie minicamp means the assigning of jersey numbers. It was announced last week that first-round tight end Hayden Hurst will wear No. 81 and first-round quarterback Lamar Jackson will wear No. 8.
Third-round offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. gets No. 78, one of the numbers his father wore during his time with the Ravens.
Below is a rundown on the numbers the Ravens rookies will wear:
No. 6: Kaare Vedvik, P
No. 8: Lamar Jackson, QB
No. 12: Jaleel Scott, WR
No. 17: Jordan Lasley, WR
No. 18: Andre Levrone, WR
No. 21: DeShon Elliott, S
No. 27: Darious Williams, CB
No. 28: Anthony Averett, CB
No. 31: Mark Thompson, RB
No. 35: Gus Edwards, RB
No. 40: Kenny Young, ILB
No. 47: De’Lance Turner, RB
No. 58: Alvin Jones, ILB
No. 59: Mason McKendrick, ILB
No. 60: Randin Crocelius, G
No. 61: Alex Thompson, C
No. 63: Justin Evans, G
No. 64: Greg Senat, OT
No. 66: Trent Sieg, LS
No. 77: Bradley Bozeman, C
No. 78: Orlando Brown Jr., OT
No. 80: Jaelon Acklin, WR
No. 81: Hayden Hurst, TE
No 82: Nick Keizer, TE
No. 89: Mark Andrews, TE
No. 91: Christian LaCouture, DE
No. 95: Zach Seiler, DE