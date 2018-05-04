Ravens assign RT Orlando Brown Jr. one of his father's old numbers

Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Jeff Zrebiec
The start of rookie minicamp means the assigning of jersey numbers. It was announced last week that first-round tight end Hayden Hurst will wear No. 81 and first-round quarterback Lamar Jackson will wear No. 8.

Third-round offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. gets No. 78, one of the numbers his father wore during his time with the Ravens.

Below is a rundown on the numbers the Ravens rookies will wear:

No. 6: Kaare Vedvik, P

No. 8: Lamar Jackson, QB

No. 12: Jaleel Scott, WR

No. 17: Jordan Lasley, WR

No. 18: Andre Levrone, WR

No. 21: DeShon Elliott, S

No. 27: Darious Williams, CB

No. 28: Anthony Averett, CB

No. 31: Mark Thompson, RB

No. 35: Gus Edwards, RB

No. 40: Kenny Young, ILB

No. 47: De’Lance Turner, RB

No. 58: Alvin Jones, ILB

No. 59: Mason McKendrick, ILB

No. 60: Randin Crocelius, G

No. 61: Alex Thompson, C

No. 63: Justin Evans, G

No. 64: Greg Senat, OT

No. 66: Trent Sieg, LS

No. 77: Bradley Bozeman, C

No. 78: Orlando Brown Jr., OT

No. 80: Jaelon Acklin, WR

No. 81: Hayden Hurst, TE

No 82: Nick Keizer, TE

No. 89: Mark Andrews, TE

No. 91: Christian LaCouture, DE

No. 95: Zach Seiler, DE

