Rookie Taquan Mizzell shows off versatility in Ravens’ win over Bills

An otherwise lethargic performance from the Ravens offense got a boost from the play of rookie running back Taquan Mizzell.

Mizzell caught all six passes thrown in his direction for 54 yards, including the team’s only touchdown in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 13-9 decision over the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mizzell, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia who caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Woodrum to give the Ravens the lead for good, now leads the offense on the ground and through the air in the preseason. He has set team highs in carries (31), rushing yards (103), receptions (nine), and receiving yards (81), and is tied with tight end Larry Donnell and rookie wide receiver Tim White for the team lead in touchdown catches with one each.

“That is huge for me right now,” Mizzell said of being a receiving threat as well as a ball carrier. “Watching around the league, those pass-catching running backs who can block and also run the ball last in the league for a long time. This is a dream that I have had to play in the NFL since I was eight years old, and I just want to show that I belong.”

Mizzell, who goes by the nickname “Smoke,” executed a perfect seam route on his touchdown catch. He planted his right foot, got inside rookie linebacker Matt Milano, and caught the pass from Woodrum in a tight window before extending his right arm and the ball over the goal line.

Mizzell acknowledged the emotional weight of his first touchdown at the NFL level.

“It is a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life,” he said. “Josh did me a really good job of delivering the ball, and I just wanted to make a play. First NFL TD, I couldn’t be any happier.”

Mizzell would appear to have an uphill climb in the competition to make the 53-man active roster. But a hamstring injury that prevented Danny Woodhead from playing Saturday might give the 5-foot-10, 192-pound running back the opening he needs to sway the coaches.

“One day at a time,” Mizzell said of his approach. “My main focus is getting better tomorrow at practice. I’m going to definitely celebrate this for a little while. This is the NFL. This is my dream. But I just have to finish strong and try to find myself a way to make this roster.”

