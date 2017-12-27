Ravens rookie WR Quincy Adeboyejo eager to contribute in NFL debut

Quincy Adeboyejo is a rookie for the Ravens, but the 22-year-old wide receiver does not lack confidence.

Asked after Wednesday afternoon’s practice about his promotion Tuesday from the practice squad to the active roster, the undrafted free agent replied: “I feel like I belong on the active roster. I had the injury that kind of set me back. So it was just a rock in my road that I had to get over. I just had to keep grinding, and things paid out.”

Adeboyejo, who fills the void created by the team’s moving rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (torn ACL and MCL in right knee) to injured reserve, was referring to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he injured during the preseason. That ailment had him running at what he estimated to be about 30 percent of his full health, but is now a distant memory.

With Jeremy Maclin sidelined by a left knee injury from Saturday’s 23-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts and Mike Wallace popping up on the team’s injury report as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a knee ailment, Adeboyejo joins Chris Moore, Michael Campanaro and Breshad Perriman as the healthy members of the wide receiving corps.

Adeboyejo caught only three passes for 31 yards in the preseason, and he conceded that he has not worked much with quarterback Joe Flacco. But Adeboyejo, who has tantalized fans with his speed and play-catching ability, said he is looking forward to making a bigger contribution in what would be his NFL debut in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

“I think I bring a lot to the table,” he said. “I think I have speed, I’m a really good route-runner. I’ve just got to be consistent. When the ball comes my way, I’ve got to make a play. That’s pretty much what it comes down to.”

Campanaro said Adeboyejo has worked hard with the practice squad to earn this chance with the active roster.

“He’s a playmaker,” the Clarksville native and River Hill graduate said. “He can play. He’s a fast guy, a big-bodied receiver. He has a lot of confidence. So nothing would surprise me what he does. We’re happy he got promoted, and we’re looking forward to seeing him out there on Sunday.”

Adeboyejo said he received the news of his promotion from general manager Ozzie Newsome on Tuesday morning.

“He called me early in the morning,” Adeboyejo said with a smile. “I was actually asleep. He woke me up with the good news. I immediately got out of bed, brushed my teeth, called my mom, called my dad. It was a blessing. I was very happy and appreciative of the opportunity.”

