Five players who stood out Saturday at Ravens' rookie minicamp

Much of the attention at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp practice Saturday was focused on quarterback Lamar Jackson. But here are five other Ravens who stood out:

Mark Andrews, TE: The mere mention of the Ravens’ two primary rookie tight ends put a smile on Jackson’s face. “They are live,” he said. Picked two rounds after first-rounder Hayden Hurst, who was all over the field Saturday, Andrews made his share of plays as well. The former Oklahoma standout is a big and athletic target who has the makings of a reliable third-down and red-zone threat.

Anthony Averett, CB: A fourth-round pick out of Alabama, Averett didn’t do anything outstanding. But you could tell how confident and comfortable he was, which isn’t surprising given the program he came from. Cornerback is one of the Ravens’ deepest positions, so it might be tough for Averett to get onto the field immediately. However, there’s certainly a place for a corner with 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed who plays with swagger.

Hayden Hurst, TE: One of the team’s two first-round picks, Hurst came as advertised. He looked very fluid and sharp running routes and decisive in everything he did. He also caught just about everything with the exception of a lunging one-handed attempt at a pass in the back corner of the end zone. It was just one unpadded practice, but Hurst looked like the type of tight end quarterback Joe Flacco will love.

Jordan Lasley, WR: The questions coming into the draft weren’t about Lasley’s talent. After all, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. said the former UCLA player was a first-round receiver if not for the off-the-field concerns and questions about his character. Thus, it shouldn’t be surprising that the fifth-round pick was the best wide receiver on the field Saturday, connecting with Jackson on several big plays. He was extremely engaged throughout the practice, consulting with coaches and cheering on his teammates.

Darious Williams, CB: An undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham, Williams made several plays on the ball and nearly came away with a few interceptions. In just two college seasons, he had 26 passes defended and six interceptions. It will be tough for an undrafted free agent to make the roster this year at cornerback, but Williams should get plenty of opportunities to state his case.

